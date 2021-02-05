Bulgaria Covid 19: If Restrictive Measures Are Not Observed - New Wave in The End of The Month

The director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev said today that if the measures are not observed - the gathering of people in malls and mocking wearing of masks continues, a new wave at the end of February could be expected.

It will be a third wave of coronavirus and a new burden on the health system. He urged not to gather many people at family gatherings, because according to research in the United States, this is one of the main places of infection.

According to Kantardzhiev, the health care system is much better prepared at the moment. Commenting on the new English version of the virus, he pointed out that the main difference is in its greater adhesion. "With the old virus, if we are a meter and a half apart, we will be infected in 15 minutes, while with the new one, it happens in 5 minutes.

Kantardzhiev said that the center for infectious and parasitic diseases is constantly looking for other types of the virus.

According to him, the Bulgarian vaccine will not appear as soon as it was announced by its creators, while experiments are still being made on mice.

Kantradzhiev pointed out that the best immunity against the coronavirus is obtained after an illness, regardless of how many antibodies remain in the body.

Due to the British virus, a distance of 2.5 m must be maintained. The British variant of the coronavirus is between 10 and 100 times more concentrated in our throat.

This makes it much easier to transmit. If so far the distance was 1.5 m, now it should be 2.5 m, if you wore an ordinary mask, now you should wear - FF52, said today to BNT the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. He commented that PCR tests are the gold standard that guarantees that a case is not missed. The rapid tests were for the convenience of the citizens.