Society » HEALTH | February 5, 2021, Friday // 09:09
Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Numbers of Newly Infected and Fatalities on the Rise Again

Updated statistics on the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria from the Single Information Portal:

Number of PCR and rapid antigen tests made - 10,541

Newly infected in the country - 883

Percentage of positive tests - 8.4%

Total number of active cases – 20,545

Cured for the day - 780

Total number cured - 192,332

Hospitalized - 3,033

Patients in intensive care - 277

Number of deceased per day – 54

Total number of deceased – 9,272

Vaccinated per day: 3,901

Total vaccinated: 54,025

Newly infected by regions:

Blagoevgrad 45, Burgas 63, Varna 37, Veliko Tarnovo 17, Vidin 6, Vratsa 36, Gabrovo 6, Dobrich 4, Kardzhali 12, Kyustendil 44, Lovech 12, Montana 11, Pazardzhik 40, Pernik , 17, Pleven 31, Plovdiv 67, Razgrad 6, Ruse 27, Silistra 8, Sliven 33, Smolyan 4, Sofia 23, Sofia (city) 226, Stara Zagora 28, Targovishte 0, Haskovo 37, Shumen 22, Yambol 21.

