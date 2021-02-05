Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Numbers of Newly Infected and Fatalities on the Rise Again
Updated statistics on the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria from the Single Information Portal:
Number of PCR and rapid antigen tests made - 10,541
Newly infected in the country - 883
Percentage of positive tests - 8.4%
Total number of active cases – 20,545
Cured for the day - 780
Total number cured - 192,332
Hospitalized - 3,033
Patients in intensive care - 277
Number of deceased per day – 54
Total number of deceased – 9,272
Vaccinated per day: 3,901
Total vaccinated: 54,025
Newly infected by regions:
Blagoevgrad 45, Burgas 63, Varna 37, Veliko Tarnovo 17, Vidin 6, Vratsa 36, Gabrovo 6, Dobrich 4, Kardzhali 12, Kyustendil 44, Lovech 12, Montana 11, Pazardzhik 40, Pernik , 17, Pleven 31, Plovdiv 67, Razgrad 6, Ruse 27, Silistra 8, Sliven 33, Smolyan 4, Sofia 23, Sofia (city) 226, Stara Zagora 28, Targovishte 0, Haskovo 37, Shumen 22, Yambol 21.
