National Program for Post-Covid Patients to Be Launched in Bulgaria on 8 February

Either a special clinical path or National Program for Post-Covid Patients with Complications start in Bulgaria from February 8. The program was launched by Alexandrovska Hospital, and the news was announced by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov during its presentation today at the hospital’s nervous diseases clinic.Which of the two options will be chosen will be decided tomorrow at a meeting between the Ministry of Health and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The program has been developed for two months and will be implemented in cooperation with the National Complex "Specialized Hospitals for Rehabilitation", the Health Minister said. Thus, patients who need rehabilitation after coronavirus infection and have complications will be able to recover in hospitals after submitting a clinical report from the medical institution where they were treated or a GP referral.

They will have to undergo a medical check-up byspecialists of the Alexandrovska Hospital, which will be free of charge. After consulting a doctor, the patients will be sent for treatment, and it will also be free of charge for all health insured, children including.

Director of the rehabilitation complex Plumelina Micheva explained that the program will cover 10 days, with funding still sought, but financial estimates indicate that for 1 day of rehabilitation a patient recovering from coronavirus will pay BGN 85, which makes BGN 850 for 10 days.

Plumelina Micheva also explained that there will be no admittance restrictions, as rehabilitation hospitals have 2,067 beds in all of its15 bases.

Anyone wishing to undergo rehabilitation may call 02/9230467 from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The Director of Alexandrovska Hospital Prof. Boris Bogov added that nearly 30% of patients who have contracted the virus have severe complications. Among them cardio, neurological, respiratory system problems, pericarditis, thrombosis, infection or chronic kidney disease.

Health Minister Kostadin Angelov gave an example of a 25-year-old woman with a coronavirus, who later described all the changes that happen in the human body.

"This little disease, has changed so many things. Covid keeps surprising us... Today we know more about coronaviruses, but we do not know so much as of yet, given the increasing number of patients worldwide", explained Angelov.