Bulgaria’s Prime Minister: Government Allocates BGN 65 Million for Safe Elections

The upcoming parliamentary elections on 4 April will cost the state budget over BGN 65 million.

"In order to ensure fair and transparent elections, today we are allocating BGN 65,251,000 for various election activities,” said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during the regular sitting of the Council of Ministers.

The Prime Minister stressed that, apart from the funds for the purchase of voting machines, the government has so far allocated nearly BGN 110 million to cover the costs of groundwork for the parliamentary elections 2021.

“The funds approved today are BGN 1.2 million more than the option originally proposed by the Ministry of Finance. This is in agreement with the Central Electoral Commission's request regarding the remuneration of members of the regional and sectoral electoral commissions,” the government press service reported.

The activities that will be financed with the allotted funds include preparation and printing of voter lists, purchase and printing of the necessary voting papers and ballots, as well as logistics services for regional and municipal administrations and the administration of the Council of Ministers.

Funds will also be spent on remuneration of the members of regional and sectoral electoral commissions, on the computer processing of voting data and the issue of a bulletin with the elections results, as well as for conducting an awareness campaign on the rights and obligations of citizens and the way of voting.

Voting sites will be opened and voting will be ensured with a mobile ballot box or in a separate polling station for voters under compulsory quarantine or isolation, as well as for COVID-19 patients in medical institutions.

The necessary protective equipment such as masks, gloves, disinfectants, etc. will be provided to create safe conditions for holding the election in an emergency epidemic situation.













