Chain Traffic Accident with Injured People on the Struma Motorway

Severe chain accident on the Struma motorway.

The incident happened at the turnoff for Petrich in the direction of Sofia. Seven cars and two minibuses collided, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Blagoevgrad announced.

Three women were transported to hospitals to check their health. The accident happened around 8.00 this morning, and the reason is a thick fog in the area of ​​Sandanski.

At the moment, the lane in the direction of Sofia is closed, according to the local police. The cars are redirected through the village of Ribnik to Sandanski.

The police in Blagoevgrad call on the drivers to drive with caution and to follow the instructions of the police officers on the spot.