Politics | February 3, 2021, Wednesday // 10:27
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Condemns Navalny's Conviction

Alexei Navalny's conviction is unacceptable, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov wrote on Facebook today.

He must be freed as soon as possible. Court trials should not be politicized. The ongoing violence against peacefully protesting Russian citizens is also unacceptable, Borisov notes further.

The Moscow court handed Navalny a three-and-a-half-year sentence, but his lawyer said the anti-corruption blogger would actually serve two years and eight months in jail because of time already spent under house arrest.

His lawyers said they would appeal. The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU also urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny.

Navalny‘s anti-corruption fund headquarters in Moscow called for new mass protests.

On Monday, Borisov pointed out that the Bulgarian government condemns the excessive force used against Navalny, his wife and demonstrators in Russia.

"No force should be used against peaceful protesters. People should have the right to express their views," the Prime Minister said.

 

 

