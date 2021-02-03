Bulgarian GPs Complain about Lack of Information on Individual Vaccination Groups

We haven‘t received any instructions as to what we're going to do with people who fall into specific groups, said head of the general practitioners association in Sofia region Dr. Viktoria Chobanova before the morning program of bTV.

She explained that the first thing that creates problems for doctors is the lack of adequate information regarding the specificities of vaccination of individual groups of people. Purely medical information about vaccines is missing, Dr. Chobanova pointed out, adding that medics only have the brief characteristics of vaccines.

Doctors want concrete information about all groups of patients who wish to get vaccinated. There will be vaccines for everyone, but logistics remains the problem for us, Dr. Tchobanova said.

In her words, if GPs are to work with Pfizer vaccine, they should receive vaccines every week. "Vaccines must be brought to our offices so we don't waste time," Dr. Chobanova insisted.

In small settlements, the elderly will have to go to the doctor's offices. A problem in small settlements remains that doctors are alone.

Things are not unambiguous at all, and vaccination is not something that can be done lightheartedly. For this reason, we want certainty, purely logistical assistance from the Ministry of Health to be able to answer professionally to all questions of our patients, Dr. Chobanova said.

At the moment the situation is under control, but there is a slight increase in new cases of coronavirus. For this reason, Dr. Chobanova expects a rise in Covid-19 cases following a partial ease of the restrictive measures.