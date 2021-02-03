COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 976 New Cases, 279 in Intensive Care Units
967 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. They were found after 11,452 tests, which means that the positive samples are about 8.4%, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.
The death toll for the past 24 hours is 36, with which the total number of victims with COVID-19 in our country reached 9,178. 1,512 people were reported as cured during the past 24 hours.
2,901 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, 279 of them were placed in intensive care units.
For the last 24 hours, 3,283 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, and a total of 45,917 people were immunized.
Case count update by regions: Blagoevgrad - 33 new cases, Burgas - 75, Crow - 45, Veliko Tarnovo - 22, Vidin - 3, Vratsa - 39, Gabrovo - 12, Dobrich - 5, Kardzhali - 15, Kyustendil - 41, Lovech - 16, Montana - 7, Pazardzhik - 40, Pernik - 24, Pleven - 62, Plovdiv - 82, Razgrad - 4, Ruse - 25, Silistra - 12, Sliven - 44, Smolyan - 5, Sofia-city - 208, Sofia-region - 31, Stara Zagora - 41, Targovishte - 8, Haskovo - 29 , Shumen - 26, Yambol - 13.
