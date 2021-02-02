Partial State of Emergency in Bourgas, Flooded Houses after Heavy Rains

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the village of Kosti in the south-eastern Bulgarian district of Bourgas on February 2.

40 houses and their yards and ground floors have been flooded. The streets looked like rivers.

At around 11.30 pm last night, the water started coming from the Veleka River, which overflowed as a result of the rains.

The mayor of the village of Kosti, Anton Angelov, told BNT that some of the flooded houses were unoccupied. The residents from the rest were taken out before the flooding. They were accommodated with relatives, he aded.

The damages cannot be assessed at the moment because there is no access to the flooded houses. Once the water recedes it will be possible to make the assessments.

The village of Dimchevo near Bourgas has been flooded again./BNT