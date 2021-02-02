Partial State of Emergency in Bourgas, Flooded Houses after Heavy Rains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 2, 2021, Tuesday // 17:39
Bulgaria: Partial State of Emergency in Bourgas, Flooded Houses after Heavy Rains Bnt.bg

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the village of Kosti in the south-eastern Bulgarian district of Bourgas on February 2.

40 houses and their yards and ground floors have been flooded. The streets looked like rivers.

At around 11.30 pm last night, the water started coming from the Veleka River, which overflowed as a result of the rains.

The mayor of the village of Kosti, Anton Angelov, told BNT that some of the flooded houses were unoccupied. The residents from the rest were taken out before the flooding. They were accommodated with relatives, he aded.

The damages cannot be assessed at the moment because there is no access to the flooded houses. Once the water recedes it will be possible to make the assessments.

The village of Dimchevo near Bourgas has been flooded again./BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria