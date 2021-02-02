First in Bulgaria: Postbank Offers New Generation Mastercard UNIVERSE

On the eve of its 30th anniversary, Postbank launched the a new generation credit card. The crediting institution is the first bank in Bulgaria to market a MasterCard UNIVERSE metal credit card. Once again, the bank proves its position as an innovator in the sector and manages to offer its customers a product of the highest class.

The new card is designed to meet the highest customer requirements and expectations. It has a stylish design that fully agrees with the vision of modern consumers, and along with all the advantages of credit cards brings numerous privileges and additional amenities to its holders.

"We are happy that again we can offer something different, innovative and valuable to our customers and thus guarantee them the advantage they deserve. We call the Mastercard UNIVERSE the map of endless possibilities, because with it we will deliver on their highest expectations. We believe that Mastercard UNIVERSE will become a symbol of success and ambition, in which the energy of the future is encoded. It is no coincidence that in its design we have used the infinity symbol, which brings in an additional sense of stability.

We thank Mastercard for partnership thanks to which we created this unique product. We are sure that as one of the leaders in the credit card market, our customers will be pleased and will benefit from this modern product, which will give them even more flexibility and confidence, fully responding to their style", commented the team of Postbank.

With the luxury credit card, customers have access to a wide range of services and advantages, including:

Personal Premium Bankers high level of service with individual approach;

Access to specialized Premium centers with high standard of service and confidential environment;

Connection with a specialized call center line for premium customer service, specially created for 24/7 customer service of the bank;

Exclusive discounts for cardholders in reputable restaurants, hotels, shops and other sites;

Free high-speed internet access available at various airports, in hotels, as well as in over a million public places worldwide, thanks to Boingo Wi Fi;

Free travel assistance insurance with high coverage up to EUR 200,000 when traveling outside the country. Full information is available in the insurance certificate on the card;

Ten free VIP visits per year in over 1,000 special guest lounges located in airports around the world through the LoungeKey Program™ and access to all VIP lounges under the program;

Unlimited free access for two to the Pliska and Preslav business lounges at Sofia Airport, Terminal 2, as well as jet lounges and SKY Lounges at Vienna Airport;

Free, priority passage through the first personal documents check desk and a special baggage check bar, both services are available at Sofia Airport, Terminal 2 and can be used free of charge by customer‘s companion through the FastTrack service;

Access to a special Concierge service "Personal Assistant" – with it customers facilitate their daily life and save time – organizing reservations for hotels around the world, restaurants, tickets for special events, trips and others.

We are glad that Mastercard UNIVERSE is the choice of the innovative PostBank for this premium product, with the most advanced of design, technology, security and added value for our special customers.