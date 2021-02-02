IMF Expects 3,6 Percent Economic Growth in Bulgaria in 2021

February 2, 2021
The Bulgarian economy shrunk by 4.6 percent last year, and in 2021 the country expects a recovery and a new growth of up to3.6 percent. This is the conclusion of International Monetary Fund experts voiced in the framework of routine consultations.

The pandemic has halted Bulgaria's convincing economic growth, the International Monetary Fund experts said, but in Washington they expect improvement in 2021 thanks to the government's measures stimulating consumption and prudent fiscal policy.

The IMF recommends flexible policies to cushion the shock of the pandemic, which makes the budget deficit grow. The banking watchdog should also closely monitor the situation with non-performing loans, which can increase in bank portfolios, Washington experts recommend.

As in any other assessment, the IMF calls on our country to continue the fight against corruption and significantly improve the business environment.

 

