Bulgarian Health Minister Issues New Order on Quarantine for Arrivals

From today, February 2, until April 30, Bulgarian citizens entering the country and persons with permanent, extended or long-term residence status on the territory of Bulgaria and their family members who do not submit a negative result of a PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before entering Bulgaria will be quarantined for a period of 10 days, and quarantine may be cancelled if the results of a PCR test carried out 24 hours after arrival in Bulgaria are negative.

Quarantine will be lifted within 24 hours of the submission of the document showing a negative PCR test result.

This is what Minister of Health, Prof. Kostadin Angelov ordered yesterday.

The order also says that the directors of regional health inspectorates may cancel the quarantine of the respective group of persons who arrived in Bulgaria between 29 January and 1 February. The condition is that citizens submit a document showing a negative result of a PCR test carried out within 24 hours of the entry into force of this order. In such cases, the quarantine will be cancelled within 24 hours of the submission of the document.