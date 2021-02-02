Top Digital Threats Consumers Will Face in 2021

In 2021, one of the main topics is cybersecurity and the potential digital threats consumers will face this year. The new-and-improved security industry is on the rise and along with it comes challenges that we must combat.

The internet is an ever-expanding digital environment that allows both individual users and businesses to find opportunities, reap benefits, work remotely, and so much more. However, the internet is also a place where cybercriminals have an entire array of ways to endanger your privacy and anonymity, as well as hack and steal your private, personal, and sensitive data.

The entire world is working on the latest, most innovative cybersecurity solutions to combat the ever-evolving threats. Bulgaria is no stranger to the devastating aftermath of cyber-attacks. In 2019, the country suffered a massive data breach after an attack on National Revenue Agency. As a result, 5 million citizens had their personal information leaked online. The reports suggested that the hacker shared the stolen data on forums. However, the hack highlighted severe cybersecurity issues in government facilities, a threat relevant to dozens of other countries.

However, with more and more foreign investors now making contributions to the Bulgarian economy, the risks for foreign investors and local businesses, including residential consumers, are relatively low, thanks to the effort to upgrade cybersecurity to unprecedented levels. With all this in mind, let’s see some of the top cyber and digital threats consumers will face in 2021.

Evolved Trojans

While online consumers and end-users are already perfect targets for hackers and cybercriminals due to their home and private resources, a whole new generation of sophisticated and smart hackers will use these resources as a jumping point for something else, even bigger.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, many employees are forced to work from their homes. They aren’t even aware that hackers can simply use their resources to launch an attack on the corporate network.

These attacks might not even raise suspicions as they are so carefully coordinated and orchestrated. Cybercriminals now have cutting-edge, advanced malware capable of locating and discovering useful and valuable data.

They use the latest edge access trojans to conduct invasive activities such as intercepting all requests on the local corporate network to initiate additional attacks or compromise additional systems to get hold of valuable data, and so on.

The Development of 5G Will Enable Advanced Swarm Attacks

Leveraging and using new 5G-enabled devices to their advantage will open a wide range of completely new opportunities for cybercriminals. They can use this new technology to create and develop much more sophisticated and advanced threats than before.

Cybercriminals have been making efforts to develop and deploy the most progressive and advanced cyber-attacks and threats. One of those threats includes carefully planned and coordinated swarm-based attacks.

These are particularly dangerous as hackers can use them to hijack devices and divide them into groups, each with highly specialized skills and carefully selected targets. They target both single devices and entire networks by working as an integrated system collecting valuable information in real-time in order to use it to create even more targeted and sophisticated attacks.

Despite the disadvantage of requiring large amounts of processing and computing power to function, swarm attacks can rapidly identify, correlate, and share vulnerabilities and adjust their attack techniques to use the data they discover.

Social Engineering Attacks

All home-based and smart devices that interact with users can be used as conduits for much bigger and more dangerous cyber-attacks. In the past, hackers used to target these devices in order to extract valuable data.

Nowadays, they’ve discovered that it’s much more efficient to use these devices against their own users by leveraging their internet-enabled abilities to take advantage of essential data and contextual information about users’ financial habits, purchasing power, daily routines, personal information, and so much more.

All this data can be used to make social engineering-based attacks more organized, advanced, harder to detect, and successful. In the past, the problem with cyberattacks was stealing your financial information, hijacking smart appliances, turning off security and camera systems, etc.

These smarter attacks are much more dangerous and can endanger entire countries by stealing official credentials, sensitive military data, and so much more.

How to Protect Yourself

Staying safe from online threats will greatly rely on users and companies across the globe. Businesses will continue to perfect their defense mechanisms, potentially paying more attention to transparency. On the other hand, consumers must be aware that companies cannot guarantee foolproof protection. Thus, it is expected that more concerned netizens will explore independent opportunities to protect themselves.

For instance, they might become more skeptical about the offers they see online or refuse to engage in activities that might have unpredictable effects on their identity. For one, people can unite the powers from secure passwords, anonymous browsing, and malware-fighting software. Antivirus tools have a stable position in the market. However, an online VPN for secure browsing might be something they have not explored yet. This tool encrypts users’ web traffic and ensures that the data you exchange would not be altered or stolen in transit. It is the option that reduces your digital footprints and makes it more difficult for perpetrators to steal private data. Knowing that your data is a valuable asset to both companies and hackers, minimizing online tracking effects should become a top priority in 2021.

Conclusion

The latest developments in cybersecurity brought the most advanced tools and software for protection. However, each time cybersecurity evolves, cyber threats evolve with it. That is why it’s paramount to keep an eye on the latest digital privacy trends to ensure your private and financial data remains safe and protected.