Euro-Area Economy Shrank Less Than Forecast from 2020

Business | February 2, 2021, Tuesday // 12:11
Bulgaria: Euro-Area Economy Shrank Less Than Forecast from 2020

The euro-area economy shrank less than expected at the end of last year, though it remains on the verge of a double-dip recession amid a slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines, reported Bloomberg.

Gross domestic product declined 0.7% in the fourth quarter, compared with estimates for a 0.9% drop. Germany and Spain both posted surprise economic expansions in reports last week. Italy reported a contraction of 2% earlier on Tuesday.
 
Euro-area output fell 6.8% in 2020 as a whole.
 
The economy is managing to avoid a slump on the scale of that recorded at the start of the pandemic as businesses -- notably manufacturers --find ways to cope with restrictions. Still, the near-term outlook remains challenging with a chaotic start to vaccinations that mean curbs will remain in place for longer.

Business confidence has already taken a hit. Sentiment in euro-area retail trade and services -- the sectors most affected by lockdowns -- slipped at the start of the year. The International Monetary Fund has warned that the region is set to recover more slowly from the crisis than other economies around the world.

European Central Bank officials including President Christine Lagarde have promised to bolster support if needed. For now though, they argue, a 1.85 trillion-euro (.23 trillion) bond-buying plan, generous long-term loans to banks and record low interest rates are sufficient to ensure financing conditions remain favorable.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: economy, euro-area
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria