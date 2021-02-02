Euro-Area Economy Shrank Less Than Forecast from 2020

The euro-area economy shrank less than expected at the end of last year, though it remains on the verge of a double-dip recession amid a slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines, reported Bloomberg.

Gross domestic product declined 0.7% in the fourth quarter, compared with estimates for a 0.9% drop. Germany and Spain both posted surprise economic expansions in reports last week. Italy reported a contraction of 2% earlier on Tuesday.

Euro-area output fell 6.8% in 2020 as a whole.

The economy is managing to avoid a slump on the scale of that recorded at the start of the pandemic as businesses -- notably manufacturers --find ways to cope with restrictions. Still, the near-term outlook remains challenging with a chaotic start to vaccinations that mean curbs will remain in place for longer.