Bulgarian Epidemiologist: More Bulgarians Want to Be Vaccinated Now

More and more people are expressing a desire to be vaccinated, they are not so much interested in whether to be vaccinated, but which vaccine to choose, if they have such an opportunity.

This is the opinon of Dr. Hristiana Batselova " epidemiologist at the Plovdiv University Hospital "St. George ", and currently a consultant on the hot line for COVID-19 of the National Patient Organization.

She explained that the conclusion that 70% of the population of a country should be immunized in order to permanently limit the spread of COVID-19 came after studies on this particular virus and the mechanisms by which it is transmitted.

"Immunologists have not yet come up with specific data on how well the cured patients are protected, and until that happens, it is better for more people to be vaccinated," said Dr. Batselova