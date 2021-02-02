Bulgarian Specialized Prosecutor’ Office Reports: International Crime Group for Drugs Trafficking Busted

An international organized crime group for heroin trafficking has been neutralized with the assistance of DEA officers, reported the press center of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office.

DEA is a US drug enforcement administration. Its officers are looking for effective solutions to crack down on drugs and drug trafficking not only in the United States, but around the world.

A little later, more information will be provided by the Special Prosecutor's Office and the Chief Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime (GDBOP).

The acting head of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office Valentina Madzharova and the Director of GDBOP Lyubomir Yanev will participate in the briefing.

"This is new victory of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office and the GDBOP in the fight against drug trafficking, which is a huge problem for our society and especially for young people. Peer work expectedly gives excellent results," Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev wrote on Twitter.



