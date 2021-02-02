Over 5,000 of Sofia Teachers Want to Be Vaccinated

Society » EDUCATION | February 2, 2021, Tuesday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Over 5,000 of Sofia Teachers Want to Be Vaccinated BGNES

More than 5,000 teachers (nearly 20% of those working in education in Sofia) said they want to get vaccinated, announced Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova commenting on the start of the vaccination program for teachers.

As of yesterday, 162 teachers have been vaccinated. It is very important for Fandakova that both teachers and children feel safeat school. She fully supports the thesis of Education Minister Krasimir Valchev that no one at the moment could assess the negative effect from the fact that the children do not attend school.

In total, 15 hospitals and medical centers have vaccination sites. If necessary, more offices will be opened in Sofia polyclinics.

Yordanka Fandakova expressed hope that the vaccination process will continue among the pedagogical staff, as well as in nursing homes.

30% of inmates in nursing homes are willing to get vaccinated.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, teachers, vaccination
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria