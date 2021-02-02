Over 5,000 of Sofia Teachers Want to Be Vaccinated
More than 5,000 teachers (nearly 20% of those working in education in Sofia) said they want to get vaccinated, announced Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova commenting on the start of the vaccination program for teachers.
As of yesterday, 162 teachers have been vaccinated. It is very important for Fandakova that both teachers and children feel safeat school. She fully supports the thesis of Education Minister Krasimir Valchev that no one at the moment could assess the negative effect from the fact that the children do not attend school.
In total, 15 hospitals and medical centers have vaccination sites. If necessary, more offices will be opened in Sofia polyclinics.
Yordanka Fandakova expressed hope that the vaccination process will continue among the pedagogical staff, as well as in nursing homes.
30% of inmates in nursing homes are willing to get vaccinated.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Senior School Students Resume In-Person Learning in February
- » Bulgaria: Free Milk and Fruits Return In Schools
- » Bulgarian NGOs Oppose Schools Opening for Elementary Students on January 4
- » Bulgaria: Students from 5th to 12th Grade Will Study Online Until End of January
- » 7 Task Managers to Organize Your Studies Better
- » Bulgarian Teachers Recovered from Covid-19 Will Have 10-Day Additional Paid Leave