Over 5,000 of Sofia Teachers Want to Be Vaccinated

More than 5,000 teachers (nearly 20% of those working in education in Sofia) said they want to get vaccinated, announced Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova commenting on the start of the vaccination program for teachers.

As of yesterday, 162 teachers have been vaccinated. It is very important for Fandakova that both teachers and children feel safeat school. She fully supports the thesis of Education Minister Krasimir Valchev that no one at the moment could assess the negative effect from the fact that the children do not attend school.

In total, 15 hospitals and medical centers have vaccination sites. If necessary, more offices will be opened in Sofia polyclinics.

Yordanka Fandakova expressed hope that the vaccination process will continue among the pedagogical staff, as well as in nursing homes.

30% of inmates in nursing homes are willing to get vaccinated.