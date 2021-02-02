Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 97 Died of Coronavirus, 7,1 Percent of Tests Positive

The coronavirus statistics from the Single Information Portal in Bulgaria in the last day is very worrisome. There are almost 100 people who died from the dangerous infection in the country in 24 hours, and there are also quite a few newly infected. Here's what the figures show:

Number of PCR and antigen tests made – 11,576

Newly infected in the country - 832

Percentage of positive tests - 7.1%

Total number of active cases – 21,466

Cured for the day – 1,920

Total number cured - 188,972

Hospitalized - 2,850

Patients in intensive care – 265

Number of dead per day - 97

Total number of deceased - 9 142

Vaccinated per day: 1,509

Vaccinated with a second dose: 13,656

Total vaccinated: 42,634

Infected by regions:

Blagoevgrad 39, Burgas 85, Varna 33, Veliko Tarnovo 23, Vidin 4, Vratsa 22, Gabrovo 12, Dobrich 4, Kardzhali 17, Kyustendil 20, Lovech 8, Montana 7, Pazardzhik 39, Pernik 10, Pleven 33, Plovdiv 64, Razgrad 4, Ruse 35, Silistra 18, Sliven 19, Smolyan 6, Sofia 12, Sofia (capital) 203, Stara Zagora 30, Targovishte 3, Haskovo 42, Shumen 37, Yambol 3.