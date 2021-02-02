COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 832 New Cases, 1509 Vaccinated

February 2, 2021, Tuesday
pixabay.com

832 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

11,576 tests were performed, of which 7.18 percent were positive samples. Most new cases - 203, were registered in Sofia. Followed by Burgas - with 85, Plovdiv - 64, Haskovo - 42. And Blagoevgrad and Pazardzhik - with 39 newly infected.

97 people have fallen victim to the dangerous virus in the last 24 hours. 265 patients are in intensive care units. A total of 2,850 people were hospitalized. 1,920 people were cured.

1,509 people have been vaccinated during the past 24 hours. Thus, their total number since the beginning of vaccinations is 42,634 people.

