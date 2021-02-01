Armenia Confirms that Bulgarian Citizens May Vote in Bulgarian Embassy

Politics | February 1, 2021, Monday // 17:13
Bulgaria: Armenia Confirms that Bulgarian Citizens May Vote in Bulgarian Embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Bulgaria with a note that Bulgarian citizens will be able to vote in the elections for MPs on April 4, 2021 at the Bulgarian Embassy in Yerevan.

The voting will be carried out in compliance with the anti-epidemic measures against the coronavirus, and will be monitored for the observance of the sanitary requirements for wearing medical masks, provision of disinfectants for the citizens, as well as for the premises.

