Elon Musk Chipped Monkey, Taught It Play Vodeogames

Society | February 1, 2021, Monday // 16:18
Entrepreneur Elon Musk reported on the successful chipping of the monkey. The words of the founder of SpaceX and Tesla are quoted by Bloomberg.

Musk announced another experiment of his company Neuralink in the social application Clubhouse, created for communication and online conferences. In a conversation with one of the users who asked the entrepreneur about the latest developments in Neuralink, Musk said that the company had a monkey with a wireless brain implant.

“She can play video games with her brain,” Musk said. According to him, the chip is completely hidden under the skin of the animal without harm to it. The SpaceX founder summed up Neuralink as “the best conditions for monkeys.” “In the future, we want the monkeys to play ping-pong with each other,” the entrepreneur admitted.

Also, in a conversation with users, Musk said that the purpose of the chipping technology is to eliminate the consequences of brain and spinal cord injuries and to restore lost abilities to patients. “It looks like a Fitbit (fitness bracelet made by the American company of the same name – approx. Lenta.ru ) in your skull with tiny wires going into the brain,” the owner of Neuralink explained the implant device.

In August 2020, Musk revealed that his company Neuralink had successfully chipped pigs. Engineers managed to implant the implant into the animals' brains, and then remove it without harm to their health. Using the chip, scientists were able to monitor the activity of the tactile centers of the animal's brain via a wireless communication channel. Neuralink was founded in July 2016./Bloomberg

 

