E-Register Developed for People Who Want to Be Vaccinated against Coronavirus

An electronic register system of Bulgarian citizens wishing to be vaccinated will be operative by the end of February, reported Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov at a working meeting convened by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at the Council of Ministers.

The Health Minister noted that the pilot electronic register is being developed in collaboration with Information Services, as the aim is to let every Bulgarian citizen who wishes to be vaccinated fill in his/her application electronically in order to have the opportunity to choose whether to be vaccinated by his GP or by a medical institution. This will facilitate the logistics for those wishing to get vaccinated.

"We expect this project to be ready by the end of February and at the beginning of March we will be ready to work with the system," said Prof . Angelov, quoted by the government press office. The health minister added that the situation in the country remains under control, with an extremely good trend being that the recovered patients are ten times more than new cases. Angelov also confirmed that this week he will submit amendment to the vaccination plan to the Council of Ministers for consideration.

Thus, the electoral administration will be included in the third phase of immunization program, which is planned to be implemented in parallel with the second phase.

" We proceed with the vaccination most rationally, keeping the second dose. At the same time, we have adopted the most lenient measures", noted Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and reminded that while in other countries there is a curfew and there are no beds in hospitals, in Bulgaria practically absolutely free movement of people is allowed.

Prime Minister Borissov resolutely refuted President Rumen Radev's claims that the government was instigating panic. "I think that what President Radev is saying is not true. The softest measures are in Bulgaria. We are waiting to see the results after the school students return to class and if the results are positive, we will immediately switch government‘s attention the restaurateurs," the Prime Minister was adamant.

"But let's not forget that all these measures were implemented precisely at the request of doctors in order to relieve pressure over hospitals," the Prime Minister said. Borisov stressed that in choosing the measures to deal with the pandemic, the government takes into account only the medical expertise.

"At a time when other countries resort to curfew, we are opening three or four more businesses today, and from Thursday the students will resume in-person learning. It's not a political decision to close the restaurants, it's medical. The moment you give me a sign the health minister will allow this or that type of activity. All sectors try to work as quickly as possible", said Borissov.

Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev pointed out that with a view to finalizing the first school term, it was decided that the students in 7th, 8th and 12th grades should resume in-person learning from February 4. The next grades will be returned to class stagewise, with the rotation taking two weeks. "This is the sensible solution, as the situation is still risky", noted Minister Valchev.

In the course of the meeting, Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov informed the Prime Minister that Bulgaria continues to be second in the European Union in terms of government debt, compared to GDP. The minister pointed out that our country ends the year with a low deficit and an unemployment rate under 7%. "Our forecast is that given the smallest decline in economic growth Bulgaria will end 2020 better than the EU average", said the Economic Minister. Lachezar Borisov stressed that the Ministry of Economy is in continuous dialogue with all business sectors and reminded that last week he spoke with representatives of the restaurant industry and is due to meet with the nationally represented employer organization, where the allocation of funds under the REACT-EU mechanism will be discussed.

The representatives of the National Operational Headquarters pointed out that Bulgaria stands well in the EU in terms of health indicators related to the pandemic, and is in one of the countries with lowest morbidity rates. However, the situation in other countries remains alarming.

Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and a member of NOH Todor Kantardzhiev noted that 33 cases of the novel English strain of the coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria. CEO the Bulgaria Drug Agency Bogdan Kirilov reported on the new supply of vaccines received today. Delivery is also expected next week of the third vaccine authorised in the EU.