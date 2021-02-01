Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Marks Victims of Communism Memorial Day

“Seventy-six years ago, the so-called "People's Court," which was neither a people's court nor a court - launched one of the darkest trials in our history. Illegitimate, primitive and politically controlled, this court physically liquidated part of the nation's elite. Unfortunately, there are still voices claiming that this criminal act was "necessary and inevitable justice." There are still politicians who speak too timidly on the subject but claim to be Democrats. Therefore, I am glad that our efforts have worked and the tenth-graders are already studying the history of communism in Bulgaria", the Prime Minister wrote on his social networking account.

According to Borisov, only objective knowledge of the past can teach us the necessary lessons for the future. He also points out that today our country is a respected member of the EU, which is a guarantor of human rights democratic principles observance.

Undoubtedly - the thousands of victims are the most painful, but not the only consequence of the communist regime. The damage to the economy that the Communists and their successors left, we repair to this day! Their heirs today stage a show of political mimicry and again want power at all costs. And to this end, they use well-known tested methods - humiliation and destruction of political opponents. We will continue to be an alternative to that. Because of the ruined lives of people whom we commemorate today!“ the Prime Minister declared.





