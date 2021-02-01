President Radev Declared He Will Run for Second Term

After presenting a review of what has been done, Radev read his message "for a new Bulgaria" and said that he and Yotova will run for presidency again, and how they will do it will "be clear within the term established by the law".

"The most important goal is the restoration of statehood, the rule of law, crackdown on corruption, the return of citizens to government. Without achieving this goal, the next governments will be captive to the oligarchy and be doomed to failure," Radev said.

As President and Vice President, we will continue to work towards unity in the society, doing away with lawlessness and guarantee Bulgaria's dignified place in the European family", explained the Head of State.

"Our run for election now is an honest approach towards all Bulgarian citizens and all political actors. We have a tough time ahead of us, it's important to ensure clarity. In the face of the presidential institution, the Bulgarian people will have a state institution that has a clear road map," Radev said.

"I have not negotiated with political parties the support of our candidacy with Yotova. The Socialists have the right to rule first because they nominated us in 2016," the Head of State added. He is adamant that the actions of the government undermine confidence in the fairness of the electoral process.

"The top priority was to uphold the rule of law. Despite the rejection of five of the seven vetoes I imposed, the reaction of the experts and the public confirmed they were right. Our determined course in defense of constitutionalism discouraged the movers of the draft new Constitution and its discussion ended faster than it was moved," Radev said.

"The Presidency mobilised strong expertise and proposed concrete measures in the Recovery and Development Plan to move towards real reforms through education and innovation. I expect from the government clear criteria in deciding which projects will be proposed", said Radev.

It has proposed 5 projects related to critical spheres, such as education, energy, healthcare, and expects a swift response from the Council of Ministers.

The President stressed that the consultations about holding the upcoming parliamentary elections in April were very serious

The presidential institution continues to be a sought-after partner on the international stage, Radev said.

"I have had a number of phone calls with the Balkan leaders. This year Bulgaria took over the presidency of the Three Seas initiative. It aims to accelerate the economic development of the region with greater connectivity and to bring closer the West and the East in the EU. Bulgaria as the poorest country in the EU should seize this opportunity," the president said.

"As a result of our close partnership with the US, we will soon sign a treaty on scientific and technical cooperation. It will pave the way for investment in high technology," the Head of State said.

President Radev commended the work of Vice President Iliyana Yotova and in particular her work with Bulgarians abroad. "Our diasporas are our national wealth that we need to develop these ties," he said. As a result of Yotova's activity, the contacts with Bulgarian communities in Latin America and Asia were expanded.

Speaking about the dispute with North Macedonia, President Rumen Radev said that the dispute that arose confirmed the Vice President's thesis that granting Bulgarian citizenship alone is not enough to succeed in working with Bulgarian communities abroad.

You can see that people with Bulgarian passports in North Macedonia do not feel like citizens with self-esteem. The Bulgarian authorities have failed to present to the EU the Bulgarian position with regard to North Macedonia.

"Dear compatriots, 2020 was the year of the Bulgarian awakening. The Bulgarians took to the streets and declared their will for change. They chanted "Thugs out." The upcoming elections in April make citizens face the dilemma of rejecting or accepting the current model of power – unfair to ordinary Bulgarians. Since the beginning of my term, we have seen this model in which power is concentrated in the hands of the Prime Minister. This pattern leads to the collapse of statehood.

With this in view, the most important thing is the strengthening of statehood. It requires doing away with the vicious pattern and electing a new government and parliament, crushing corruption and returning citizens to government. Without achieving this goal, any subsequent policies will be doomed to failure and Bulgaria will remain last the EU laggard in standard and quality of life", summed up Radev.

He is adamant that Bulgaria needs a powerful political alternative. "If this does not happen, it will lead to another period of plundering and stagnation," Radev warned.

"Urgent reforms in the Electoral Code, updating of electoral lists, real-time broadcasting of the ballots count, remote voting for Bulgarians abroad, fair access to the media are needed. The past decade has shown what the governance of an EU member state should not be. The competence of the government will be essential for regaining people's and the EU trust ", said Radev.

He proposed to adopt a moral pact for parties accountability that must be complied with, that would be a symbol of their commitment to the well-being of the nation.

When Borissov will give a guarantee that the BGN 3 billion buried in Turkish Stream will be paid off. This is a project that the cabinet was in a hurry to implement to enslave the country?" the Head of State asked. And further said:

'I've never met Dogan, he's hiding from the public, but I'd love to see him to answer my invitations to the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) for discussions on the issues important to the state. It's not true that I've not been looking him up. MRF has never publicly stated its support for me in elections four years ago. The leadership of their party and its ordinary members are two different things."