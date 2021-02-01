Bulgarian Star Iskra Radeva Had Narrow Escape from Covid-19

Society | February 1, 2021, Monday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Star Iskra Radeva Had Narrow Escape from Covid-19

Yet another celebrity told of her struggle with Covid. Iskra Radeva lives a second life thanks to the doctors at Lozenets Hospital, where she was admitted with a severe case of coronavirus.

For days, medics took care of the star actress around the clock, first in the Covid ward and then in the intensive care unit, where, as it is known, the most severe cases are treated.

In the first days after she contracted the disease, Radeva ran a temperature, but decided that she could cope on her own without the intervention of medics.

"I had a high temperature and started taking an antibiotic that is said to work. The temperature reached 39.6 degrees, I could barely lower it to 38. That's how I spent five or six days. If you have a fever, call a doctor immediately. The virus is very insidious and works very quickly! I didn't seek help until the seventh day, when I could hardly look straight.

Dr. Spasov, is a friend of our family, when he heard what symptoms I have, he told me to go to the hospital right away. I was admitted to Covid ward and was on IV for quite a while, then the temperature dropped.

Just when I thought I was going to get discharged, they put me in intensive care with double pneumonia and oxygen deprivation! People, you shouldn't do what I did. I went to the hospital too late!", Radeva told the story of her confrontation with Covid-19 in a TV show.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Iskra Radeva, covid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria