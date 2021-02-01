Bulgaria’s President Comes out with Report on His 4-Year Tenure

A year of riotous, even dramatic events has passed. In this turbulent year, the presidential institution was the last barrier against lawlessness, standing up for the interests of Bulgarians at home and abroad, the Head of State said in his report on the 4th anniversary of his term of office at an ad hoc briefing.

“As you know, at the beginning of last year, I stripped the cabinet of my confidence because of the disintegration of statehood. The protests that erupted half a year later proved that my decision was right. The presidential institution did not hide away and supported the people. We were the institution which did not allow the voice of the Bulgarians to fade muffled by the propaganda of power.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic we did not allow empty talk and asked the state to launch a campaign to help the people. We had more concrete requests, our proposals were constructive, but the lack of timely adequate measures has caused health, social and economic problems.

I continued to be against lobbying and vetoed any law I considered short-sighted and harmful to people.

I pursued my meetings around the country and lectures in support of education, science and innovation. We have proposed clear-cut projects to address the deficits that the government has allowed the traps it laid for the future.

Vice President Ms Yotova and I have been committed to making the upcoming parliamentary elections fair. We have pointed out the risks that may mar a safe and fair vote,“ the President said.

