New Shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccines Arrived in Bulgaria

This morning, 17,550 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Bulgaria. The shipment will be distributed to all vaccination sites accross the country. This is the next in a planned series vaccine shipment received in our country. The last one arrived last week and contained 14,000 doses. It compensated for the quantities that were not supplied two weeks earlier due to changes in the company's production process.

"The deliveries will already carried out every week. Next week, another 17,550 doses are expected. From the third week of February - 23,000, then 26,000 doses, CEO of the Bulgarian Drug Agency Bogdan Kirilov announced at a briefing.

He pointed out that 83,000 doses are expected this month and another 104,000 in March.

Asked about Moderna vaccine, Kirilov said that on Saturday, information was received that the next delivery would be reduced by 2,000 doses: 6,000 will be delivered instead of 8,000, as the number is expected to be offset.

With regard to AstraZeneca vaccine, for which the European Commission has already granted a marketing authorisation, Kirilov said that product information, summary of product characteristics and package leaflet will be published. They will be uploaded to the websites ofHealth Ministry and the Bulgarian DrugAgency.

"According to the manufacturer's information, we expect 48,000 doses from the first delivery. Hopefully the original delivery date, February 7, will not be changed. The next one is February 14, when 75,000 doses are expected followed by 136,000 at the end of the month. In total 260,000 doses are planned for February", explained Kirilov.

He also clarified the information about the Russian vaccine. In his words, the scientific consultations at the European Medicines Agency continue.

"We don't have any information on the developments yet. This is the initial stage. Data preview procedure will be launched later. If the vaccine meets European requirements, the company will be able to apply for a marketing authorisation", explained the CEO of the Drug Agency.

If the opinion of the European agency is positive, that the vaccine will be able to be used in all European countries, Kirilov added.

According to the Executive Drug Agency, if all goes according to plan, only with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines we will be able to vaccinate 2,2 million Bulgarians by the end of the year. In the meantime, if the remaining vaccines are approved, a large part of the population will be inoculated as early as the middle of the year.

It is precisely because of the expected approval of two more covid-19 vaccines that deliveries to Bulgaria are expected to be several times higher in March and April.