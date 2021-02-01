Medium Intensity Earthquake Rocks Turkey’s Izmir
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Izmir, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Service said.
The quake was registered at 8:46 a.m. local time in the Karaburun area.
So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage. /BGNES
