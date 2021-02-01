Bulgaria: Malls and Gyms Open Doors under Strict Sanitary Measures

As of today, malls reopen, but in compliance with strict sanitary rules. Opening hours will be limited - from 10 am to 9 pm, as thorough disinfection should be made every hour.

The stores will operate at reduced capacity and minors will be allowed in only with a companion.

Along with the malls the gyms open too. The condition for them is to work at up to 50% of their capacity. Strict measures to combat the virus have also been put in place. On entry, every customer should disinfect their hands and put on protective overshoes.

Personal towel must be placed on any appliance in use.

Cinema theaters, dance clubs, music and art schools are also opening but will work at 30% capacity.

As of today, only masks can be used as protective gear, not helmets and scarves, as before.

On Thursday, school students from 7th, 8thand 12th grades resume in-person learning.

Restaurants remain closed until March 1. The industry has announced they give up opening of some of the venues as a sign of protest to protect its employees from prosecution.