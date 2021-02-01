Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 6,6 Percent Tested Positive, 17 Died

In 1,962 tests, 130 were the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, 6.6% of the tests were positive. This is according to data from the Single Information Portal. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 218,748 are confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

As of 1 February, 2,886 patients are being treated in hospitals. Of those, 264 are in intensive care wards. Two of the newly infected are medical staff in the last 24 hours.

The active cases as of 1 February were 22,651.

There are no new cases in the districts of Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Targovishte, Haskovo.

Case count by regions: Blagoevgrad - 18, Burgas - 14, Varna - 4, Veliko Tarnovo - 1, Vidin - 1, Vratsa - 2, Gabrovo - 1, Dobrich - 2, Kardzhali - 1, Montana - 1, Pernik - 1, Pleven - 5, Plovdiv - 4, Ruse - 1, Silistra - 2, Sliven - 3, Smolyan - 4, Sofia region - 12, Sofia-city - 46, Stara Zagora - 4, Shumen - 1, Yambol - 2.

17 people have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, and the death toll in our country is now 9,045.

In the last day 1,449 Covid-19 patients were documented as cured, which means that 187,052 Bulgarians have had coronavirus by now.

Yesterday,105 people have been vaccinated, bringing their total number to 41,125, as 13,084 have received two vaccine jabs.

 

 

 

