Another Landslide in Less than 48 Hours on The Roads of Bulgaria
Society | January 31, 2021, Sunday // 10:46
Collapsed rocks blocked one lane of the Struma highway in the section between Sofia and Pernik.
The incident happened last night, hours after Prime Minister Borissov joined Facebook live to "inspect" another landslide.
At that time, a car with children in it was passing by, but fortunately no one was injured. "I was driving in the middle lane and a piece of rock fell right on the car. We were 4 people with two children in the back."
According to the driver, there was a huge hole in the safety net above the road, through which the falling stones were poured on the highway.
An organization is being created for clearing the fallen rock mass in the lane for Pernik on the Struma Motorway, in the section from the 7th to the 9th km.
"Atmospheric conditions suggest the intensification of such landslides, we expect in other places," he added. "We are working preventively on the collapse and freezing of sections, including the Struma highway, we have assigned cross-sectioning of sections to prevent these phenomena," said the chairman of RIA.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Study: Children Determine Emotions by What They Hear
- » 5.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Northern Argentina
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 349 New Cases
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Warming is Expected in February
- » 33 Cases of the British Type Covid-19 Registered in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 695 New Cases, 40,805 Vaccinated