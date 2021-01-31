Another Landslide in Less than 48 Hours on The Roads of Bulgaria

At that time, a car with children in it was passing by, but fortunately no one was injured. "I was driving in the middle lane and a piece of rock fell right on the car. We were 4 people with two children in the back."

According to the driver, there was a huge hole in the safety net above the road, through which the falling stones were poured on the highway.

An organization is being created for clearing the fallen rock mass in the lane for Pernik on the Struma Motorway, in the section from the 7th to the 9th km.