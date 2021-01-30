Bulgaria: Budget Deficit for 2020 is 3,5 Billion Leva

Business | January 30, 2021, Saturday // 10:10
Four billion BGN from the fiscal reserve were melted down in December.

This is clear from the data on the implementation of the annual budget for last year, published by the Ministry of Finance.

As of the end of November, there are BGN 12.6 billion in the reserve, and a month later - BGN 8.6 billion, the publication reads.

The 2020 budget ends with a deficit of BGN 3.5 billion, which is below the set in its updated version, according to the data of the Ministry of Finance. The collected revenues are more than expected, as well as the expenses.

In terms of additional costs, they are due to the crisis management measures of COVID-19. 2021 begins with an excess of revenues over expenditures, and in January the treasury is expected to end at a plus of BGN 405 million.

