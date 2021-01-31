5.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Northern Argentina

Society » INCIDENTS | January 31, 2021, Sunday // 09:55
Bulgaria: 5.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Northern Argentina pixabay.com

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 63 km W of San Antonio de los Cobres, a small town in northern Argentina at around 00:59 a.m. local time (0359 GMT) on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 168.65 km, was initially determined to be at 24.2289 degrees south latitude and 66.9403 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

