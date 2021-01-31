COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 349 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | January 31, 2021, Sunday // 09:54
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 349 New Cases pixabay.com

There are 349 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. 4532 PCR tests were performed. 1,354 are newly treated, 20 are dead, and 263 are in the intensive care unit. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. Most new cases are in Sofia and Burgas.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria