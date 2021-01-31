COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 349 New Cases
pixabay.com
There are 349 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. 4532 PCR tests were performed. 1,354 are newly treated, 20 are dead, and 263 are in the intensive care unit. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. Most new cases are in Sofia and Burgas.
