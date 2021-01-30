Weather in Bulgaria: Warming is Expected in February

After one cold week the warming will start today, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the morning the temperatures will still be a little below zero, but in the course of the day they will be positive, as the maximum will vary from 7 degrees in Sofia to 11 in Sandanski and Vidin. By noon it will be mostly cloudy with rain, but in the afternoon the rain will stop and the sun may appear.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures will rise by two degrees, and at the beginning of next week the warming will continue.

The forecast of NIMH for the whole month is for the average monthly temperature around and above the average. The lowest temperatures in February will be between minus 13 ° and minus 8 °, and the highest - between 17 ° and 22 °.

The monthly amount of precipitation will be around and above the norm, which for the plains is between 30 and 50 l / sq.m, in the mountains - between 40 and 70 l / sq.m, and for the Rila-Rhodope massif and Strandzha mountain - from 60 to 100 l / sq.m.

Rainfall is more likely to be excessive in Eastern Bulgaria, especially in the southeastern regions. During the first ten days the weather will remain with increased dynamics and on average for the period the temperatures will be higher than the average. Around the middle of the ten days period it will be much warmer than usual. It will be without precipitation, with scattered clouds. The probability of precipitation, followed by a temporary drop in temperatures, is again at the end of the decade.

There will be rain and snow, but the probability of snow cover is low. During the second decade of February, temperatures will drop and become close to normal. There will be frequent precipitation, more likely at the beginning of the decade, at 14-15, 18 and 20. Again there will be rain and snow, but without permanent snow cover.

In the last ten days it will remain dynamic and variable with temperatures again higher than usual. There is a probability of precipitation at the beginning of the period and at the end of the month.