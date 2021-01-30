Hollywood Action Hero Sylvester Stallone with Fake Bulgarian Passport, Found in a Police Operation

Crime | January 30, 2021, Saturday // 09:29
Bulgaria: Hollywood Action Hero Sylvester Stallone with Fake Bulgarian Passport, Found in a Police Operation Photo: MVR.bg

The specialized prosecutor's office has indicted four persons  for participating in an organized criminal group for making and distributing counterfeit dollars and euros and Bulgarian ID documents. The accused have been previously detained during a police operation in January 2020. The printing facility was located in a hotel in the resort of Sunny Beach, where in 2018 a group dealing with the same illegal activity was busted by the police.
A Bulgarian passport with a photo and names of a famous American actor was confiscated, which was presented to customers as a sample for a high-quality fake document.
 

Photo: MVR.bg
 
A fake passport of the Hollywood action hero Sylvester Stallone was published on the website of the Ministry of Interior in connection with the nine men detained in the special operation of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Prosecutor's Office. It has been presented to customers as a sample for high quality workmanship.
 
The money found in the action is about 360,000 dollars and 410,000 euros, it became clear at today's briefing.

Four of its participants have already been charged. "They have been detained for 72 hours," Valentina Madjarova, head of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, told reporters.
 


Photo: MVR.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sylvester Stallone, passport
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria