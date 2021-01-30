Hollywood Action Hero Sylvester Stallone with Fake Bulgarian Passport, Found in a Police Operation

The specialized prosecutor's office has indicted four persons for participating in an organized criminal group for making and distributing counterfeit dollars and euros and Bulgarian ID documents. The accused have been previously detained during a police operation in January 2020. The printing facility was located in a hotel in the resort of Sunny Beach, where in 2018 a group dealing with the same illegal activity was busted by the police.

A Bulgarian passport with a photo and names of a famous American actor was confiscated, which was presented to customers as a sample for a high-quality fake document.



A fake passport of the Hollywood action hero Sylvester Stallone was published on the website of the Ministry of Interior in connection with the nine men detained in the special operation of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Prosecutor's Office. It has been presented to customers as a sample for high quality workmanship.

The money found in the action is about 360,000 dollars and 410,000 euros, it became clear at today's briefing.



Four of its participants have already been charged. "They have been detained for 72 hours," Valentina Madjarova, head of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, told reporters.