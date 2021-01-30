33 Cases of the British Type Covid-19 Registered in Bulgaria

There are 33 proven cases of the British variant of the coronavirus so far in Bulgaria. This was said in the studio of BNT by the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov.

According to him, there is already an internal spread of the new virus, as people who have not traveled to the UK in recent months have been detected.

We believe that the gradual easing of measures is the right path. I don't think part of the pandemic is escaping us.

The achievements so far is due to the efforts of many nurses and doctors in Bulgaria, said the Minister of Health. I do not play roles, my decision is like a doctor, as a result of the oaths I took - the Hippocratic and the one in parliament.

He pointed out that he had held several meetings and the opening of the restaurants could not be combined with all other branches of business, as we could lose the "leash".

"Vaccination is not a race, but a very long marathon, it doesn't matter how we run in the beginning," Angelov said.

In February, it will be possible to make an informed decision with which vaccine to be vaccinated, the Minister of Health added.

He pointed to Israel as example, given often as example for their numbers of vaccinated, but in the last week they have 8,000 new cases per day, and 1,000 people are in intensive care units.