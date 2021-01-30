India Has Donated over 5.5 million Doses of Vaccines to Neighbouring Countries
There is interest in many countries in accessing vaccines from India. In line with the PM’s announcement that India sees international cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as its duty, India has played the role of the first responder in their neighbourhood as well as undertaken supplies to countries beyond.
From 20 January 2021 onwards, India has gifted over 5.5 million doses of vaccines to their neighbouring countries and in their extended neighbourhood – Bhutan (150,000), Maldives (100,000), Nepal (1 million), Bangladesh (2 million), Myanmar (1.5 million), Mauritius (100,000), Seychelles (50,000), Sri Lanka (500,000 thousand) and Bahrain (100,000). These supplies are based on requests from these countries. Over the next few days, India plans to gift further quantities to Oman (100,000), CARICOM countries (500,000), Nicaragua (200,000) and Pacific Island states (200,000).
Commercial exports have taken place to Brazil, Morocco and Bangladesh. Further supplies on a commercial basis are likely to take place to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada, Mongolia, etc. Further, India will supply 10 million doses to Africa and 1 million to UN health workers under GAVI’s COVAX facility.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » AIER: Why WHO Changed Definition of Herd Immunity on its Website?
- » Several days of Riots in Netherlands Has Ended
- » India Celebrates 72nd Republic Day, PM Modi: #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!
- » PM of India Launches Vaccination Drive Against COVID-19
- » COVID-19: Entry into US Will Require PCR Test
- » Iran Bans U.S., U.K. Covid-19 Vaccines