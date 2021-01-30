COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 695 New Cases, 40,805 Vaccinated
pixabay.com
695 new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria have been registered for the last 24 hours. 13,583 tests were performed, which means that the percentage of positive samples is 5.1 percent.
1,324 are newly treated, 35 are dead, and 261 are in the intensive care unit. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. Most new cases are in Sofia and Plovdiv.
A total of 40,805 people were vaccinated, and 3,169 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.
