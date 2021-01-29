Prime Minister Borissov: Bulgaria Achieved Impressive Economic Growth

Bulgaria's economic growth is impressive, said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during the official presentation of the Economic Review for Bulgaria prepared by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), reported the Press Office of the Council of Ministers.

"First I would like to thank you for the good words about Bulgaria, for our excellent cooperation and for your awareness of the situation in our country. Our economic growth is really worthy of note. Before the pandemic, we did a lot in the field of information technology, in agriculture, the food processing industry. This allowed us to export more for the first time.

We have reoriented the market to different European countries and managed to achieve these results. Thanks to our fiscal policy, Bulgaria has the lowest external debt in Europe. We have a three-percent deficit. This is due to the huge battle we are fighting with corruption and contraband. We cracked down on smuggling – it was reduced from 34% to just 2%," Borissov said, as quoted by Focus agency.

In his words, this applies to alcohol, confectionery, meat. "Millions of levs have flown in the budget. We are located between countries that are not in the EU. That's a big challenge. In every sphere, we are making reforms.

We very much want to do them faster, but during the pandemic it is good to think about the results we have. Even today, in terms of the number of people infected, we are the last in the EU in terms of mortality. We've dealt with this difficult situation thanks to the most liberal measures. At the moment there are restrictions only for restaurants, cafes and pubs", added Borisov.







