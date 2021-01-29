Bulgaria’s Prime Minister: Restaurants Will Be Opened If Morbidity Rate Doesn’t Rise

Dining facilities will be opened if the number of Covid infected does not increase much after the loosening of other measures from February, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a working meeting. Borisov reiterated his thesis that our country boasts the best performance in terms of Covid-19 morbidity rates:

"Thanks to our masterful management of the crisis now, if we are pressed, we can even lift the lockdown, but then we may well find ourselves in an unfortunate situation. And, if the morbidity level does not rise very much, we will also think about reopening the dining facilities," said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.



