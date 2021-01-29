Germans Complain of Migrants from Bulgaria and Romania

Police in the German city of Wagenfeld busted a gathering of about 60 people in a private residence, German news agency DPA reported this week, as quoted by Deutsche Welle.

According to the 30-year-old tenant of the apartment, the gathering was actually a religious service of a Bulgarian Christian community.

However, the authorities claim that the multitude, which scattered about different rooms in the apartment, did not comply with the pandemic hygiene requirements - the participants in the meeting, including children, neither wore protective masks nor kept the necessary distance.

Similar cases were reported from Gelsenkirchen, where police broke up two gatherings of about 60 people in an apartment rented by Romanian tenants. And in the city of Essen, a church service was suspended with over 90 participants, most of them also Romanian citizens living in Gelsenkirchen, who did not comply with the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.

There are about 8,000 migrants from Bulgaria and Romania living in Gelsenkirchen, and local citizens have long complained about their unruly behavior, the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper (WAZ) wrote, citing a document by municipal councillors that says that the attempts at integration of many people from Bulgaria and Romania have failed completely. The latest particular cause for local politicians‘ concern was the attempt by the medical services to help a sick young person. However, his neighbors and relatives prevented the paramedics from entering the dwelling, and after the sick person died, the 50-60 people gathered there and did not allow the corpse to be removed.

The building where the events unfolded is inhabited mainly by families from southeastern Europe. The WAZ writes that the problems with them are not from yesterday, and their neighbors constantly complain about their littering. A video from 2019 also documents a free-for-all fight between men and women from Bulgaria.

In other districts of Gelsenkirchen, similar problems are soaring, especially in cases when migrants on both sides of large migrant groups move into crumbling, but therefore cheap housing. The complaints of the local people are always the same: garbage, noise, fights.

At the same time, migrants from Bulgaria and Romania often fall victim to unscrupulous fraudsters who give for rent crumbling homes for money they would have never otherwise received, the newspaper said. The shady affairs with the so-called " "problem buildings" are well known to local authorities who try to buy out such buildings and then either tear them down or renovate. But the efforts of the municipal authorities clearly do not yield satisfactory results.

Former mayor of Gelsenkirchen, Frank Baranowski, tries to explain why the problem of garbage has not been solved so far: "Some of the Romanians and Bulgarians living here come from regions where there is almost no organized waste collection. In addition, some landlords put in too small containers because the municipal charge for them is lower."

"Neue Westfaelische" newspaper also writes about the difficult integration of migrants from Romania, Bulgaria and Poland. In Güterslo, where the number of these people reaches 20,000, the local integration center is currently expanding. Romanians, Poles and Bulgarians in the municipality work mainly in the meat processing industry, but also as couriers and nurses in social care services.