Bulgaria: Malls and Gyms Reopen, What Restrictive Measures Remain in Effect?

On Monday, 4 February, malls, gyms and dance clubs and other cultural facilities open doors again. What anti-epidemic measures we must observe to go shopping in a mall or work out in a gym safely?

"The sanitary requirements for reopening were well known even before the lockdown. We separate customer flows, carry out thorough disinfection of the shopping center. We are an absolutely safe place for shopping. We follow all the recommendations of the health authorities", explained manager of the shopping center Dimitar Kehayov.

He added that more employees have been hired to monitor compliance with the preventive measures.

"If security guards notice someone who breaches the rules, people will be warned," Kehayov said.

According to him, there may be sales outlets that will not be able to open.

"Already during the very first wave of the epidemic, our resources were exhausted and we couldn’t afford paying to the lessor on time . We had to close and many colleagues were in the same situation. The moment when creditors come to ask for their payments will be critical", said the representative of the Bulgarian Retail Association Todor Todorov.



What preventive measures will be taken in gyms?

„The measures are the same as during the previous lockdown. Each customer will disinfect hands and take temperature when entering the gym. Everyone will have to have their own towel. Towels will be disinfected after use", explained the manager of the sports center Maria Stancheva.

She added that customers will have to set the necessary distance between gym appliances on their own.