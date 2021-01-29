Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More People vaccinated and More Recovered

An increase in the number of vaccinated and recovered people show the data from the Single Information Portal.

Yesterday, 560 were newly registered infected in 12,297 tests.

The ratio is nearly 4.6% of positive tests. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria, the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been 217,574.

As of January 29, active cases were 25,676. The number of patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus is 2,877, of them 257 are in intensive care wards.

The only region where no new positive tests have been confirmed is Dobrich. The most are the new cases in the capital Sofia - 162, followed by Plovdiv - 52. In Blagoevgrad, there are 35 new cases and 32 in Burgas.

The distribution of new cases by regions: Varna - 20, Veliko Tarnovo - 13, Vidin - 4, Vratsa - 14, Gabrovo - 4, Kardzhali - 14, Kyustendil - 18, Lovech - 8, Montana - 2, Pazardzhik - 21, Pernik - 13, Pleven - 22, Razgrad - 7, Ruse - 16, Silistra - 9, Sliven - 25, Smolyan - 3, Sofia - 14, Stara Zagora - 16, Targovishte - 1, Haskovo - 17, Shumen - 11, Yambol - 7.

In the last 24 hours 29 people have died of Covid-19, and since the beginning of the epidemic the death toll in Bulgaria has been 8,973. The number of patients documented as being healed is 1,303.

Yesterday, 4,719 people were vaccinated. A total of 37,636 have already received a vaccine by today.