Yesterday’s Protest in Sofia Through Foreign Eyes

Business | January 28, 2021, Thursday // 15:52
Bulgaria: Yesterday’s Protest in Sofia Through Foreign Eyes

 

Hundreds of Bulgarian restaurant and club owners, waiters and bartenders protested on Wednesday in downtown Sofia against the government's decision to keep bistros, diners and cafes closed while easing other coronavirus restrictions.

About 1,500 people, clanging empty pots in freezing temperatures demonstrated in front of government buildings, urging Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to reconsider the closure of their outlets, to allow them to work and pay them delayed compensation.

Bulgaria, which has seen a fall in the number of coronavirus infections, has opted to reopen secondary schools, shopping malls and gyms from February, but decided to keep restaurants and cafes closed for a month longer.

Nightclubs may be allowed to open from the middle of March, if infection levels remain low, officials have said.

To help the struggling businesses, the government has allowed restaurants to offer take-away food. In late December it allowed diners at hotels to work at 50% of their capacity to help salvage some winter tourism revenues.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria