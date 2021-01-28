In Memoriam: Bulgaria’s Ex-Minister of Defense Georgi Ananiev Died of Coronavirus

Former minister of defense in the governments of Stefan Sofianski and Ivan Kostov, Georgi Ananiev, died of complications after a severe coronavirus infection.

 

The sad news was reported by Kremena Ananieva on her Facebook account. Ananiev passed away on January 26.

Born in the village of Kosacha, near Radomir, Ananiev studied in a technical school of metallurgy and mechanotechnics in Pernik and graduated from the Mining and Geological Institute in Sofia in 1974. He subsequently worked as an engineer for various companies. In the 1990s, he became a member of the Union of Democratic Forces. In February 1997, Ananiev was appointed as minister of defence in the caretaker government of Stefan Sofiyanski and retained his position following the formation of the Kostov cabinet. He is the first Bulgarian Minister of Defence to visit the Pentagon.

In 1999, he was replaced by Boyko Noev as a government minister, but was appointed as secretary of defense (a post in the president‘s administration which had not existed before) of then president Peter Stoyanov and later headed the Secret Files Commission.

 

