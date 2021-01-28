WHO Warns Europe against Loosening Anti-Epidemic Measures Too Early

Society » HEALTH | January 28, 2021, Thursday // 15:24
Bulgaria: WHO Warns Europe against Loosening Anti-Epidemic Measures Too Early

World Health Organization European Director Hans Kluge said on Thursday that COVID-19 transmission rates in the region remained too high, straining health services under great pressure and that it is therefore “too early to ease” the restrictions.

“We have to be patient, it will take time to vaccinate,” Kluge urged in an online briefing. “We have learned hard lessons: opening and closing, and reopening (companies) quickly is a bad strategy” to try to stop the contagion of the coronavirus.”

“Transmission rates in Europe are still very high, affecting health systems and straining services, so it is too early to relax” restrictions, Kluge said.

“Reducing transmission requires a constant and sustained effort. Consider that just over 3% of people in the region have had a confirmed COVID-19 infection. Areas that were once severely affected may be affected again.”

Kluge said a total of 35 countries in Europe had launched vaccination programs with 25 million doses administered to date.

“These vaccines have demonstrated the efficacy and safety that we all expected them to be … this monumental undertaking will take the pressure off our healthcare systems and will certainly save lives.”

He cautioned that sustained high transmission rates and emerging variants of the virus make it urgent to vaccinate priority groups, noting that the production and distribution rates of the vaccine still fall short of expectations.

This paradox, where communities feel that the end of the vaccine is in sight but, at the same time, are called to adhere to restrictive measures in the face of a new threat, is causing tension, anguish, fatigue and confusion, something completely understandable in these circumstances.”

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, restrictive measures, recommendations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria