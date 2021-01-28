Bulgaria: Mobile Ballot Boxes to Be Provided for Quarantined Voters

Mobile ballot boxes will be provided for the eligible voters under quarantine. The deadline for submitting applications will be no later than three days before election date. This was ultimately decided by MPs with the amendments to the State of Emergency Act.

The health minister, in agreement with the state's chief health inspector, is introducing anti-epidemic measures related to the electoral process.

On the basis of these anti-epidemic measures, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) draws up a list of arrangements for elections and voting procedures, including for those quarantined.

The Council of Ministers will provide all necessary means of protection for safe electoral process, as the costs are included in the elections draft estimate, the lawmakers reported.

"The changes are necessary to give as many voters as possible the opportunity to exercise their right of vote," said GERB MP Krasimir Tsipov, who is one of the movers of the texts.

The MPs of the left wing, on their part, once again insisted that the place of these changes is not in the State of Emergency Act, but in the Electoral Code.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms insisted that party events during the election campaign should be held under the rules that apply to cultural events, but the majority rejected their proposal.













