Bulgaria Live: Only Three Regions Are in the Red Zone on the Morbidity Map

Only 3 areas are designated in red on Bulgaria‘s covid-19 morbidity map These are Vratsa, Kyustendil and Pleven. This became clear during the regular briefing of the National Operational Headquarters.

Health authorities reported positive data on the spread of COVID-19. We are currently in 27th place in the EU by morbidity and 6th in the Balkans. In the last few days, our index has fallen below 100 infected per 100,000.

Six regions are already colored yellow, with the lowest infection rate in Targovishte and the highest in Kyustendil.

"The situation as it looks so far gives us confidence that the restrictive measures have worked and we have taken the right course," Prof. Angelov said.

Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov quoted the daily statistics: 598 have been newly diagnosed with the virus in our country in the last 24 hours; 13,279 tests were made - the positive were 4.5%. The hospitalized patients are 2 865 – of which 265 are in intensive care. The documented cases of the coronavirus in Bulgaria are a total of 217,014 - the active cases as of January 28 are 26,448. There are 28 dead in the past day. With them, the total number of victims is now 8,944, their average age is 70.

In the last day,627 patient recovered from Covid-19, as their total number is already reaching 181,622.

In terms of the occupancy of hospital beds - it is 28% and 35% - in intensive care units, with the most patients in Sofia, Shumen and Dobrich. As for the medical staff - the total number of infection cases so far is 9,462, 91 medics arein hospitals for treatment and 7 of them in intensive care units. Last week, 6,524 were cured, 3,606 new cases confirmed.

Kostadin Angelov also commented that as of this week tests are being carried out on teachers and support staff, with 12,232 teachers tested and 26 people positive.

With regard to the measures: "Bulgaria continues to maintain good morbidity levels compared to all European countries. We achieve good results as compared to the EU, despite less stringent measures", the health minister is adamant.

The State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev presented Bulgaria against the morbidity chart of the EU. Since the beginning of the week, the infection rate in Bulgaria is 90 per 100,000 people - 27th in Europe. Only four countries, including ours, are outside the red zone of morbidity - Bulgaria Greece, Finland and Iceland. Only three countries are designated in dark red - the Czech Republic, Portugal and Ireland, where morbidity is over 1,000 per 100,000 people.

Kunchev reported that for the last two weeks the average number of infected was 125 per 100,000, since the beginning of the week - below 100, which ranks Bulgaria 6th on the Balkan Peninsula. The mortality rate is 11.5% per 100,000, which is 11th position in the EU.

" The overall picture in the country shows interesting dynamics– in the beginning it was all red, now only three districts are in the red zone - Vratsa, Kyustendil and Pleven. A large part of the country - 19 regions are in the blue zone. Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Montana, Razgrad, Smolyan and Targovishte are designated in yellow.