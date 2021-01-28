Bulgaria Again Ranks Among Most Corrupt Countries in Europe

The corruption perception index in Bulgaria is 44 points, ranking our country 69th out of 180 countries in the world, included in Transparency International's ranking. Compared to last year, our country adds one point to its score, catching up with Romania and Hungary, reports Bloombergtv.bg

Any score below 50 points is considered an indicator of a "systemic problem in countering corruption".

Within the regional ranking, our country is at the bottom of the ranking, but still manages to add one point to its result from the previous year.

The average score of Western Europe and the European Union is 66 points, which is the best performing region in Transparency International's ranking, but the organization notes that there is a mounting tension because of COVID-19.

Denmark ranks first in the ranking, followed by Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

"The pandemic puts additional and unexpected pressure on government systems in many countries, turning it into a political crisis that threatens the future of liberal democracy," the organization's report states, adding that many countries have not coped with full transparency and accountability.

Due to COVID-19, elections have been delayed in at least 11 European Union countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed serious problems with rule of law in the region, as corruption further undermines democracies, Transparency International reports.

With a score of 50 points, Greece has made significant progress in the ranking for corruption perception, with its score increasing by 14 points since 2012, partly thanks to bold reforms undertaken by the country.

"Covid-19 is not just a health and economic crisis," said Delia Ferreira Rubio, director of Transparency International, as quoted by Bloomberg. In her words, there is a corruption crisis, one that we are currently failing to manage.

Globally, the cleanest in terms of corruption are Denmark, New Zealand and Finland, while South Sudan, Somalia and Syria rank as the most corrupt.

Over the past year, the US has retreated two places back to 25th place. Only by comparison - in 2017 the world's largest economy ranked 16th.

The corruption index is calculated using various data sources that aim to cover the perception of corruption in 180 countries and territories, with the result of zero meaning "highly corrupt" and 100 "very clean".



